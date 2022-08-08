Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates says the detection of polio in New York’s wastewater is an “urgent reminder” that the debilitating disease must be eradicated.
What Happened: Gates made his comments on Twitter and shared a story from the New York Times on the discovery of the polio virus in wastewater samples taken in several locations, at different times, in two counties north of New York City.
“News that polio has been detected in New York wastewater samples is an urgent reminder: until we [EndPolio] for good, it remains a threat to us all,” said the billionaire.
News that polio has been detected in New York wastewater samples is an urgent reminder: until we #EndPolio for good, it remains a threat to us all. The global eradication strategy must be fully supported to protect people everywhere. https://t.co/qlnBofe9RL— Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 8, 2022
“The global eradication strategy must be fully supported to protect people everywhere.”
See Also: How To Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Shares
Why It Matters: The discovery of polio from wastewater samples is a potential signal of community spread of the disease, according to the Times.
“Based on earlier polio outbreaks, New Yorkers should know that for every one case of paralytic polio observed, there may be hundreds of other people infected,” said Mary T. Bassett, New York’s health commissioner, according to the Times.
Bassett said the department is treating the single case of polio confirmed in New York as “the tip of the iceberg.”
That case was discovered in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, New York — the first in the United States since 1979, according to the report.
Last month, Gates warned that polio could spread back globally after the virus was detected in London’s sewage.
At the time, the U.S. Department of Health had recommended that unvaccinated individuals get inoculated soon and people could opt for booster doses.
Price Action: On Monday, Microsoft shares closed 0.9% lower at $280.32 and rose 0.5% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Elon Musk Says His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.