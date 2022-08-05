- Software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems provider WeTrade Group Inc WETG collaborated with Jiqing Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd (Jiqing).
- They aim to produce and provide exclusive sales channels for monkeypox virus test kits and antigen tests worldwide, aiming to develop domestic and international markets.
- Jiqing is an innovative biotechnology company focusing on medical research and experimental development.
- The rapid spread of monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency in the U.S.
- To help prevent and control the epidemic and detect the monkeypox infection cases, Jiqing has urgently developed two monkeypox virus detection kits: nucleic acid test (RT-LAMP) and antigen test (colloidal gold technique).
- Pijun Liu, CEO of WeTrade, said: "The covid pandemic has caused tremendous harm to the public, and the monkeypox has caused a significant impact on people in several countries. To solve the issue, we are looking forward to the cooperation between Jiqing and us. We hope to bring the two monkeypox virus test kits to the market as soon as possible by technology empowerment, to help prevent and control the virus, and to reduce the harm for the public worldwide."
- Price Action: WETG shares traded higher by 70.20% at $30.14 on the last check Friday.
