Elon Musk Scoffs At 'Conventional CEOs:' They Seem Like Android or Drone

Elon Musk may not be like the conventional corporate executives, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO suggested in the "Full Send" podcast, which premiered late Thursday.

Most corporate heads conform to some sort of behavioral things that they seem to like an Android or drone, or like an MPC video game, where there is a dialogue tree providing six options, he said.

“That seems like most qualities of leaders are like that,” Musk said. “Are you even real? How do you know you are not an MPC.”

The world’s richest person was answering a question on how he stays "normal" despite being a successful and famous person.

Musk said, unexpectedly, he is not like the CEOs of other big companies and it just happened that way.

When the hosts said Musk is the most down-to-earth and funny compared to all CEOs, he replied that he strives to keep people entertained.

