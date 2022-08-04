Elon Musk's Starlink Pricing Reportedly Slashed By 50% In France — But There's A Catch

SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed satellite internet connection is now available at a bargain, Tesla North reported, citing emails from the company sent to users shared on a Reddit thread.

Starlink’s monthly use fee is reduced from EUR 99 ($100.64) to EUR 50, the report said. This huge reduction, however, comes with new soft data caps on bandwidth usage, as per a new fair use policy, it added.

The fair use policy stipulates that all users will continue to have unlimited data, with priority given to users consuming 250GB data or less, the report said, citing an email sent to French customers of Starlink. Those whose data usage exceeds 250GB/month may experience slower speeds during periods of network congestion.

To regain priority, these users can opt to buy additional data at EUR 10 per 100 GB, the report said.

The new pricing and related changes will take effect from August 3 and the new fair use policy will be implemented in October.

SpaceX reportedly said in the email this pilot program will serve to “connect the greatest number of people without degrading the quality of service.”

The long-term payoff will be the same Starlink service at half the price, it added.

SpaceX and its subsidiary Starlink are led by Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk.