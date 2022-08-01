Elon Musk's Younger Brother Kimbal Called Their Father Errol's "Pride and Joy"

Even the richest man alive has family problems.

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s dad Errol Musk was on the Australian radio show “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” where he said that he isn’t proud of Elon alone, according to Business Insider.

When directly asked if he was proud of Elon, Musk responded, "No, well, you know, I mean, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as though we suddenly started doing something."

Musk did share that while the family has done many things together, Elon “has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark."

Musk also shared that he took his children — Elon, Kimbal and Tosca — around the world since they were young children.

Another focus point of the interview was Musk claimed Elon felt like he was behind schedule with Tesla and SpaceX. “[He is] not as happy as he'd like to be … [he] feels like he's behind schedule [with his companies] ... Where he is now, he would have liked to have been there five years ago,” Musk shared.

At the end of the interview, Musk said his youngest son, Kimbal, is his “pride and joy.”

Photo: Courtesy of Steve Jurvetson on Flickr



