Filecoin (FIL) shot up nearly 100% this week and was trading 31% higher at $10.93 at press time.
FIL surged at press time even as major coins declined and the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $1.1 trillion.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|31%
|24-hour against Bitcoin BTC/USD
|35.1%
|24-hour against Ethereum ETH/USD
|33.4%
|7-day
|99.3%
|30-day
|112.4%
|
YTD-performance
|-69%
The Filecoin Factors
- Filecoin was trending among retail investors on Stocktwits at press time. The token was the top 24-hour gainer on CoinMarketCap and also topped the trending list on the price tracking website. It was also noted as trending on CoinGecko.
- The 24-hour trading volume for FIL jumped 32.2% to $2.12 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.
- Coinglass data indicated that $12.01 million worth of FIL were liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the token surged
- The relative strength index of FIL was at 85.72 at press time, according to TradingView. An asset with RSI over 70 is considered overbought, while one with RSI under 30 is considered oversold
NFT Storage Buzz
The official handle of Filecoin shared a post about NFT.Storage — a service that harnesses the platform’s technology to store nonfungible tokens recently. The service came into existence in April 2021 and currently has around 30,000 users.
Backed by 30,000 users, @nft_storage is the recommended way to safeguard digital assets and metadata through content addressing and decentralized storage.— Filecoin (@Filecoin) July 29, 2022
Get to know the NFT storage service that runs on Filecoin. https://t.co/lx67BrO2QO
The handle also shared a more recent news article on NFT. Storage and how it uses Filecoin.
Rewind to June, when @protocollabs Business Development and Product Lead Jonathan Victor discussed how @nft_storage is ideal to verifiably store off-chain NFT data at #Consensus2022.— Filecoin (@Filecoin) July 30, 2022
Watch how this industry standard utilizes Filecoin and @IPFS https://t.co/Wq0nYmbF1l
FIL On The Web
The rally in FIL did not go unnoticed on Crypto Twitter.
Can we see $FIL #Filecoin at $18 in August?— Marine of Marines (@MarineofMarine1) August 1, 2022
pic.twitter.com/cgTbxtOO32
#Filecoin #fil $fil left the universe dear #Crypto Nation— Crypto4Everybody (@steko170981) July 30, 2022
Who is sitting in the rocket? pic.twitter.com/cA4C8I0TA2
