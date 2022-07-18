Baijiayun Agrees To Merge With Fuwei Films Subsidiary

- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd FFHL has entered into a merger agreement with software solutions provider Baijiayun Limited, by which Baijiayun will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuwei.
- Baijiayun will be the surviving entity, and the issued and outstanding share capital of Baijiayun will be canceled in exchange for newly issued shares of Fuwei.
- Upon completion of the deal, Baijiayun will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuwei.
- The existing Baijiayun shareholders and existing Fuwei shareholders will own approximately 96.79% and 3.21%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of the combined company.
- The companies expect to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Price Action: FFHL shares are trading higher by 7.30% at $5.29 on the last check Monday.
