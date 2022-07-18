ñol

Baijiayun Agrees To Merge With Fuwei Films Subsidiary

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 11:18 AM | 1 min read
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd FFHL has entered into a merger agreement with software solutions provider Baijiayun Limited, by which Baijiayun will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuwei.
  • Baijiayun will be the surviving entity, and the issued and outstanding share capital of Baijiayun will be canceled in exchange for newly issued shares of Fuwei.
  • Upon completion of the deal, Baijiayun will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuwei.
  • The existing Baijiayun shareholders and existing Fuwei shareholders will own approximately 96.79% and 3.21%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of the combined company. 
  • The companies expect to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Price Action: FFHL shares are trading higher by 7.30% at $5.29 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews