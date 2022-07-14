ñol

BREAKING: Twitter Crashes Thursday Morning

by Phil Hall, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 14, 2022 8:46 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Complaints to Downdetector.com began to spike at 8 a.m. EDT.
  • Users across the world are not able to access the site and app.

Twitter TWTR went down Thursday morning, with users being disconnected from the social media giant’s website and app.

What Happened: According to the Downdetector.com site, complaints about the inability to access the Twitter website and app began to trickle in at 7:45 a.m. EDT, with a spike in complaints being registered 15 minutes later.

As of 8:30 a.m., Downdetector received more than 27,000 reports of people being unable to connect with Twitter. Users in Europe, Asia and Latin America are also reporting problems in being able to use the site and the app.

As of 8:30 a.m., Twitter has not issued any statement on what went wrong with its site.

Trading Action: Twitter shares were trading slightly higher premarket at $36.79; the 52-week range is $31.30 to $73.34.

Related Link: Why Twitter Shares Are Rising Amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk Stepping Away From Deal

Photo: PhotoMix/Pixabay.

