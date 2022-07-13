ADS-TEC Energy Names Wolfgang Breme As Finance Chief

by

ADS-TEC Energy plc ADSE has appointed Wolfgang Breme as the CFO of the ADS-TEC Energy Group, effective as of July 1, 2022.

The company noted that Breme has extensive international experience in the financial management of technology-oriented mechanical and plant engineering companies, including over 20 years as a Financial Board Member and CFO.

The CFO of ads-tec Energy GmbH, Robert Vogt, will remain as the company's chief accounting officer.

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ, serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH and ads-tec Energy Inc.

Price Action: ADSE shares are trading higher by 0.37% at $6.86 on the last check Wednesday.

