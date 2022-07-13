ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

ADS-TEC Energy Names Wolfgang Breme As Finance Chief

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 13, 2022 12:18 PM | 1 min read
  • ADS-TEC Energy plc ADSE has appointed Wolfgang Breme as the CFO of the ADS-TEC Energy Group, effective as of July 1, 2022.
  • The company noted that Breme has extensive international experience in the financial management of technology-oriented mechanical and plant engineering companies, including over 20 years as a Financial Board Member and CFO.
  • The CFO of ads-tec Energy GmbH, Robert Vogt, will remain as the company's chief accounting officer.
  • ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ, serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH and ads-tec Energy Inc.
  • Price Action: ADSE shares are trading higher by 0.37% at $6.86 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapManagement