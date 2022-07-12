Why Stitch Fix Stock Is Surging After Hours

Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after an SEC filing showed that Benchmark's Bill Gurley bought 1 million shares of the personal style service company.

Gurley, who also sits on Stitch Fix's board, purchased 1 million shares at a weighted average price of about $5.43 per share. The filing notes that the venture capitalist bought Stitch Fix shares in a series of transactions ranging from $5.28 to $5.59.

Stitch Fix engages in delivering personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment.

SFIX Price Action: Stitch Fix has traded between $62.38 and $4.66 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.98% in after hours at $5.55 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

