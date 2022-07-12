ñol

Lordstown Motors Picks Edward Hightower As New CEO

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 9:45 AM | 1 min read
  • Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE revealed several changes to its senior leadership team.
  • The company has appointed Edward T. Hightower, currently its President, to the additional role of CEO, effective immediately. 
  • Hightower will also continue to serve as CEO of MIH EV Design LLC, Lordstown's product development joint venture with Foxconn. 
  • The company has elected Daniel A. Ninivaggi to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board.
  • In May, the company revealed plans for combining the roles of Chairman and CEO and named Daniel A. Ninivaggi to serve in this capacity, effective following the annual meeting.
  • RIDE has named Donna Bell as EVP, Product Creation, Engineering and Supply Chain, effective immediately.
  • The company also appointed Andrew Reyntjes as SVP, Sales, Service and Marketing; Jill Coniglio-Kirk as VP of People & Culture. 
  • Jane Ritson-Parsons will be transitioning out of the role of Chief Commercial Officer, becoming an advisor to the company.
  • Price Action: RIDE shares are trading higher by 2.87% at $1.77 on the last check Tuesday.

