Lordstown Motors Picks Edward Hightower As New CEO

by

Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE revealed several changes to its senior leadership team.

revealed several changes to its senior leadership team. The company has appointed Edward T. Hightower, currently its President, to the additional role of CEO, effective immediately.

Hightower will also continue to serve as CEO of MIH EV Design LLC, Lordstown's product development joint venture with Foxconn.

The company has elected Daniel A. Ninivaggi to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board.

to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board. In May, the company revealed plans for combining the roles of Chairman and CEO and named Daniel A. Ninivaggi to serve in this capacity, effective following the annual meeting.

RIDE has named Donna Bell as EVP, Product Creation, Engineering and Supply Chain, effective immediately.

EVP, Product Creation, Engineering and Supply Chain, effective immediately. The company also appointed Andrew Reyntjes as SVP, Sales, Service and Marketing; Jill Coniglio-Kirk as VP of People & Culture.

as VP of People & Culture. Jane Ritson-Parsons will be transitioning out of the role of Chief Commercial Officer, becoming an advisor to the company.

Price Action: RIDE shares are trading higher by 2.87% at $1.77 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.