Lordstown Motors Picks Edward Hightower As New CEO

- Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE revealed several changes to its senior leadership team.
- The company has appointed Edward T. Hightower, currently its President, to the additional role of CEO, effective immediately.
- Hightower will also continue to serve as CEO of MIH EV Design LLC, Lordstown's product development joint venture with Foxconn.
- The company has elected Daniel A. Ninivaggi to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board.
- In May, the company revealed plans for combining the roles of Chairman and CEO and named Daniel A. Ninivaggi to serve in this capacity, effective following the annual meeting.
- RIDE has named Donna Bell as EVP, Product Creation, Engineering and Supply Chain, effective immediately.
- The company also appointed Andrew Reyntjes as SVP, Sales, Service and Marketing; Jill Coniglio-Kirk as VP of People & Culture.
- Jane Ritson-Parsons will be transitioning out of the role of Chief Commercial Officer, becoming an advisor to the company.
- Price Action: RIDE shares are trading higher by 2.87% at $1.77 on the last check Tuesday.
