Elon Musk Evades Questions On Twitter Deal At Sun Valley Conference; Talks On Mars, Trump, And Biden

Amid huge anticipation, Elon Musk took the stage at Allen & Co.'s Sun Valley Conference on Saturday, but he steered clear of some of the more controversial topics.

The Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer dwelled mostly on his vision of colonizing Mars, media reported, citing unnamed sources. The four-day conference in Idaho is a closed-door session, in which several media and technology executives were in attendance.

Musk was being interviewed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Musk projected Mars as a "civilian life insurance policy," should disaster strike the Earth or when the Sun eventually burns out. The billionaire through his SpaceX company has been attempting to establish human life on Mars. He also emphasized the need for boosting birth rates, specifically in wealthy countries, in order to a population collapse.

When Altman brought up Twitter, Inc. TWTR, Musk evaded questions on the deal. The Tesla chief, however, criticized the social media platform's treatment of former President Donald Trump and the way it shares data.

Incidentally, late Friday, Musk disclosed his decision to terminate his deal to take Twitter private, claiming the company made materially inaccurate representations regarding the number of spam accounts on the platform.

Musk also expressed his unhappiness over the President Joe Biden's administration repeatedly snubbing himself and Tesla by failing to acknowledge their contribution to the electric vehicle revolution.

Photo: Created with images from Thomas Hawk on Flickr