Armstrong, Price Industries Unveil First Co-Developed Product

Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI and Price Industries have expanded their partnership focused on accelerating the development of holistic solutions to promote healthy indoor spaces.

The companies also launched their first product collaboration, the StrataCleanIQ, a ceiling-mounted filtration unit using MERV 13 filtration.

Armstrong and Price plan to continue developing new products that address the key attributes of healthy spaces.

Additionally, the two companies will partner on IEQ research and testing, including advancing IEQ standards into commercial building codes.

Price Action: AWI shares are trading higher by 1.02% at $78.38 on the last check Thursday.

