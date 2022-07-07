ñol

Armstrong, Price Industries Unveil First Co-Developed Product

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 12:20 PM | 1 min read
  • Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI and Price Industries have expanded their partnership focused on accelerating the development of holistic solutions to promote healthy indoor spaces.
  • Price Industries is a manufacturer of air devices in North America.
  • The companies also launched their first product collaboration, the StrataCleanIQ, a ceiling-mounted filtration unit using MERV 13 filtration.
  • Armstrong and Price plan to continue developing new products that address the key attributes of healthy spaces.
  • Additionally, the two companies will partner on IEQ research and testing, including advancing IEQ standards into commercial building codes.
  • Price Action: AWI shares are trading higher by 1.02% at $78.38 on the last check Thursday.

