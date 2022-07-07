Fisker Launches Digital Financing Platform 'Fisker Finance'

- Fisker Inc FSR has launched a digital financing platform, Fisker Finance, to offer loan purchase options for its customers.
- Starting with buyers of Fisker Ocean One, the Fisker Finance direct-to-consumer digital platform will enable customers to apply for vehicle financing.
- The platform also offers to finance vehicle accessories such as home charging equipment and factory-installed accessories.
- Fisker Ocean will be produced in a carbon-neutral factory in Austria, beginning November 2022.
- "We also aim to provide insurance on our digital platform as we designed and engineered the Fisker Ocean with affordable premiums in mind," said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.
- Price Action: FSR shares are trading higher by 1.25% at $8.88 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
