Fisker Launches Digital Financing Platform 'Fisker Finance'

has launched a digital financing platform, Fisker Finance, to offer loan purchase options for its customers. Starting with buyers of Fisker Ocean One, the Fisker Finance direct-to-consumer digital platform will enable customers to apply for vehicle financing.

The platform also offers to finance vehicle accessories such as home charging equipment and factory-installed accessories.

Fisker Ocean will be produced in a carbon-neutral factory in Austria, beginning November 2022.

"We also aim to provide insurance on our digital platform as we designed and engineered the Fisker Ocean with affordable premiums in mind," said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.

Price Action: FSR shares are trading higher by 1.25% at $8.88 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

