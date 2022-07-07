ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Duckhorn Portfolio's Selling Shareholder Offers 5M Shares In Secondary Offering

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 6:08 AM | 1 min read
  • Duckhorn Portfolio Inc NAPA said a selling stockholder, Mallard Holdco LLC, has offered 5 million shares in an underwritten secondary offering.
  • The selling stockholder expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares.
  • Duckhorn is not selling any shares in the offering. The selling stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.
  • Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as the underwriter for the proposed offering.
  • Price Action: NAPA shares are trading lower by 6.32% at $19.42 in premarket trading on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsOfferings