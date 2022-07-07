Duckhorn Portfolio's Selling Shareholder Offers 5M Shares In Secondary Offering

by

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc NAPA said a selling stockholder, Mallard Holdco LLC, has offered 5 million shares in an underwritten secondary offering.

Duckhorn is not selling any shares in the offering. The selling stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as the underwriter for the proposed offering.

Price Action: NAPA shares are trading lower by 6.32% at $19.42 in premarket trading on Thursday.

