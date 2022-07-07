Duckhorn Portfolio's Selling Shareholder Offers 5M Shares In Secondary Offering

- Duckhorn Portfolio Inc NAPA said a selling stockholder, Mallard Holdco LLC, has offered 5 million shares in an underwritten secondary offering.
- The selling stockholder expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares.
- Duckhorn is not selling any shares in the offering. The selling stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.
- Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as the underwriter for the proposed offering.
- Price Action: NAPA shares are trading lower by 6.32% at $19.42 in premarket trading on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.