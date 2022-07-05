Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly wants his top generals to head towards Ukraine’s Donetsk province after capturing the country’s Luhansk region.

What Happened: Donetsk lies is in the opposite direction from the eastern Luhansk region. The Russian president ordered his generals to move towards Donetsk after the last city in the Luhansk region — Lysychansk — came under Russian control, reported the Financial Times.

The seizure of Lysychansk completes Russia’s control over an entire Ukrainian province and the battle will now shift to large cities in the Donetsk region such as Bakhmut and Kramatorsk, according to the report.

“The units that took part in active hostilities and achieved success, victories in the Luhansk direction, of course, should rest, increase their combat capabilities,” said Putin in a Kremlin statement after the leader met with top generals on Monday.

“And other military formations . . . must carry out their tasks according to a previously approved plan, according to a single plan.”

Why It Matters: Putin moved to recognize the two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in February.

Soon after that, Russia invaded Ukraine claiming that it was sending in “peacekeepers.”

However, Russia has seen limited success in its Ukrainian invasion. The country failed to occupy the capital Kyiv and Ukraine has retaken some territory in the southern coastal regions north of Crimea around Kherson, reported the Times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration reportedly defended the retreat in Luhansk and termed it move to preserve troops.

Photo via ID1974 on Shutterstock