Harsh Shah Joins Azure Power As CEO

Azure Power Global Ltd AZRE stated that Harsh Shah had joined the company as its Chief Executive Officer.

In April, the company disclosed that Ranjit Gupta had resigned as CEO and Murali Subramanian as COO. Gupta also resigned from the company's board.

Before Azure, Shah was the CEO of IndiGrid, an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in the Indian energy sector.

Azure builds and operates grid-scale renewable power projects in India.

Price Action: AZRE shares are trading higher by 3.07% at $11.75 on the last check Friday.

