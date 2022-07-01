Harsh Shah Joins Azure Power As CEO

- Azure Power Global Ltd AZRE stated that Harsh Shah had joined the company as its Chief Executive Officer.
- On May 6, 2022, AZRE said Harsh Shah will be joining as its CEO, effective July 1, 2022.
- In April, the company disclosed that Ranjit Gupta had resigned as CEO and Murali Subramanian as COO. Gupta also resigned from the company's board.
- Before Azure, Shah was the CEO of IndiGrid, an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in the Indian energy sector.
- Azure builds and operates grid-scale renewable power projects in India.
- Price Action: AZRE shares are trading higher by 3.07% at $11.75 on the last check Friday.
