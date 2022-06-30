What Joe Rogan, Elon Musk Have In Common: Their 2024 Presidential Pick

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Spotify Technology SA SPOT podcaster Joe Rogan are two of the most influential figures in pop culture today.

Rogan runs the sometimes political podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," and Musk prefers the micro-blogging platform Twitter Inc TWTR, spewing his intimate and unfiltered thoughts to his 100.3 million followers.

While the two media giants engage in conversation about societal complexities like COVID-19 misinformation or the ability to put a human on Mars, they agree on one thing: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.

Rogan interviewed actress and former MMA fighter Gina Carano in episode #1837 of the Joe Rogan podcast, which aired on June 28. During the show, Carano asked Rogan, “are you throwing out any support for anyone [for the 2024 race]?”

Rogan responded, “I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president; I mean, what he’s done for Florida is admirable.”

What Rogan admires is that DeSantis was correct, he said.

“He was correct when it comes to like, [Covid-19] deaths, he was correct when it comes to protecting our vulnerable population, he was correct in the distribution of monoclonal antibodies — he’s not perfect, he’s a human being, but what he’s done is stand up for freedoms,” Rogan added.

This commentary follows a June 15 discussion on Twitter, where a user pegged Musk with the question, “[Who] are you leaning towards?”

Musk followed up by simply saying, “DeSantis.”

Another user asked how he felt about Democrat Andrew Wang, to which Musk responded, “I supported Wang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning.”

DeSantis has presided as Florida's 46th governor since 2019. He served as the 6th District representative from Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2018 before becoming governor.

DeSantis has rejected limitations like mandatory face mask use, stay-at-home orders and immunization requirements in place during the COVID-19 pandemic in Florida.

He enacted a rule barring establishments like shops, universities, cruise ships and the government from demanding proof of immunization in May 2021.

DeSantis approved Florida House Bill 1557 in March 2022, making it illegal for kindergarten through third-grade students to receive instruction on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

