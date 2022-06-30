MeaTech 3D Shares Slide On $6.5M Equity Offering

by

has entered into a definitive agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for an offering of 1.9 million ADSs and warrants to purchase the shares at a purchase price of $3.50 per ADS. The warrants to be issued will have a five-year term and become exercisable immediately.

The company expects the gross proceeds from the offering to be approximately $6.5 million. It intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 5, 2022

Price Action: MITC shares are trading lower by 8.59% at $3.30 on the last check Thursday.

