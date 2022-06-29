Pond Technologies Announces Partnership With SEM Energy Ltd. To Focus On Aggressive Scaling And Commercialization Of Carbon Capture Technology

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. PNDHF is one of the first biotechnology companies to commercialize a scalable, algae-based solution to capture carbon.

Pond developed and commercialized a scalable method for transforming environmental pollutants like CO2 to grow microalgae. From there, CO2-generated algae can be processed into profitable consumer and energy products. Pond’s proprietary solutions hold potential to play a key role in reducing atmospheric CO2 and emissions levels and fighting climate change.

Pond has recently announced an agreement on a nonexclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) with green waste management company SEM Energy Ltd.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, SEM is a company with a sustainable, technology-driven approach to protect natural ecosystems. They focus on processing and reusing waste products and on reducing emissions from transporting waste products.

SEM collaborates with industry leaders across agriculture, aquaculture, distillery and biogas markets to offer end-to-end solutions for treating waste products and wastewater. Its system even goes one step beyond to actively recover nutrients and generate new, valuable byproducts for resale.

According to the agreement, Pond's technology will be an additional solution used in SEM projects and in collaboration with third-party partners. Pond and SEM plan to initially focus on Scotland-based projects with the goal to reduce 10,000 tonnes of CO2 into an energy plant using stack gas. The project is expected to launch by the end of 2022.

SEM will also promote and drive a carbon-capture campaign and recommend Pond to current environmental, social and governance (ESG) clients on a nonexclusive basis. In accordance, Pond agrees to promote and recommend SEM on a nonexclusive basis on future projects given the expected synergistic nature of each group's technology.

Strategic partnerships have played a critical role in allowing Pond to commercialize its algae-based technology solutions. The partnership with SEM will further contribute to Pond’s commercialization of its carbon reducing algae-based system across a myriad of global industries, especially by leveraging SEM's current project pipeline.

"Pond Technologies and SEM both have exciting technology and a common alignment which will ensure our strong future working relationship gets off to the best possible start,” SEM CEO and Co-Founder John Jones said. “The carbon abating, algae-growing technology Pond offers will be very synergistic to our existing offering and we think will help provide a deeper value proposition to current and future clients.

SEM started as a technology development company and evolved to incorporate the full end-to-end solution. Its transition into the technology development and service company it is today ensures the delivery of its technologies.

"This collaboration with SEM Energy comes at an extremely important time for Pond on the heels of the most significant milestones achieved to date with respect to the validation of our robust technology from multi-billion-dollar international organizations,” Pond President and CEO Grant Smith said. “The vertically integrated model we utilize to enable industries to monetize their waste emissions, reduce their carbon footprint and create sustainable products is garnering much interest globally, and SEM Energy will greatly assist us in our commercialization efforts with project opportunities around the world.”

About Pond Technologies

Ontario-based Pond Technologies is one of the first companies of its kind to commercialize a scalable approach to carbon capture. Its focus is on profitably transforming CO2 and other pollutants into algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed or petroleum derivatives for commercial use.

Pond Technologies holds 26 active patents worldwide primarily concerned with its proprietary system to cultivate algae from CO2. Pond’s solutions help close the carbon loop and provide sustainable energy and product alternatives in everyday life.

Other companies engaging in the development and production of algae-based products and environmental solutions include Green Plains Inc. GPRE and TerraVia Holdings Inc. TVIAQ.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo from Unsplash