Nuvve Invests In Switch: All You Need To Know

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 12:41 PM | 1 min read
  • Nuvve Holding Corp NVVE has made a strategic investment in Switch, a provider of electric charging management and maintenance software. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The investment expands the electric vehicle service equipment network, leading to increased Megawatts Under Management.
  • Under the agreement, the parties will integrate Nuvve's vehicle-to-grid (V2G) GIVe platform with Switch's charging management platform for operations and maintenance (O&M).
  • The integration, scheduled to be completed by late Q1 2023, will improve interoperability among critical electrified transportation components, including charging stations, EVs, and the grid.
  • "With Nuvve's strategic investment, Switch has completed its initial fundraising objectives. Other investors have included Link Capital of Norway, two family offices and private individuals," said Marc Mültin, founder and CEO at Switch.
  • Price Action: NVVE shares are trading lower by 1.11% at $5.36 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews