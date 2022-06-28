Why Las Vegas Sands Stock Is Surging

Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS shares are trading higher Tuesday alongside several casino companies with exposure to Macau after China eased quarantine rules for international travelers.

According to several reports, China cut the quarantine period for international travelers to ten days. International travelers will have to quarantine for seven days in a centralized facility upon arrival in China, the National Health Commission said Tuesday. Travelers will then spend three additional days of quarantine at home before being cleared.

Previously, international travelers arriving in China were forced to spend two to three weeks in centralized quarantine. China also cut quarantine restrictions to ten days for those exposed to COVID-19 within the country.

See Also: Alibaba Lays Off 50 Employees As It Shuts Israel R&D Center: Report

LVS Price Action: Las Vegas Sands has traded between $53.56 and $28.87 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.35% at $35.94 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Las Vegas Sands.