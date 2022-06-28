General Motors Co GM is equipping its GMC Hummer electric vehicles with a feature that can help lift the vehicle by nearly 16 inches from the ground when required.

What Happened: GMC on Monday unveiled a short video in which it showcased the Hummer EV’s "Extract Mode" feature.

The video shows a Hummer EV climbing a rocky path and pausing in front of an obstacle. The driver presses the "Extract Mode" which lifts the vehicle by several inches and enables an unhindered crossing.

GMC, formerly the General Motors Truck Company, currently makes SUVs, pickup trucks, vans, and light-duty trucks, and caters to a premium-based market.

Why It Matters: The feature will help GMC establish a segment-leading ground clearance over any rivals that have off-roading capabilities.

GM began deliveries of its Hummer EV in December and has been gradually ramping up production.

The super-truck is available in four variants that are priced between $84,650 to $110,295 onwards.

Reservations for the top variants are currently full.

Price Action: GM closed 0.5% lower at $34.6 on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: GMC