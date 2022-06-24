ñol

U.S. New Home Sales And Other Macro Issues For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 24, 2022 5:25 AM | 1 min read
  • St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 6:15 a.m. ET.
  • Data on new home sales for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Sales for new homes broke lower to a 591,000 annual rate in April, with analysts expecting sales slowing further to 587,000.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is expected to end the June month at the mid-month's level of 50.2.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.

