U.S. New Home Sales And Other Macro Issues For Friday

- St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 6:15 a.m. ET.
- Data on new home sales for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Sales for new homes broke lower to a 591,000 annual rate in April, with analysts expecting sales slowing further to 587,000.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is expected to end the June month at the mid-month's level of 50.2.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Check out this: Kellogg And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Check out our premarket coverage here
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.