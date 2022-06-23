Vicinity Motor Bags Orders For Electric Buses

- Vicinity Motor Corp VEV has received orders for six Vicinity Lightning electric buses from Nieuport Aviation and shuttle bus service provider TOK Group.
- The move is a part of initiatives Nieuport Aviation is taking to reduce its environmental impact as part of its sustainability plan.
- The buses will replace the current diesel-powered shuttle bus fleet connecting passengers between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Union Station.
- The order of six new electric buses is scheduled to begin delivery in the first quarter of 2023.
- Price Action: VEV shares are trading lower by 5.63% at $1.34 on the last check Thursday.
