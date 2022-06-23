Vicinity Motor Bags Orders For Electric Buses

by

Vicinity Motor Corp VEV has received orders for six Vicinity Lightning electric buses from Nieuport Aviation and shuttle bus service provider TOK Group.

The move is a part of initiatives Nieuport Aviation is taking to reduce its environmental impact as part of its sustainability plan.

The buses will replace the current diesel-powered shuttle bus fleet connecting passengers between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Union Station.

The order of six new electric buses is scheduled to begin delivery in the first quarter of 2023.

Price Action: VEV shares are trading lower by 5.63% at $1.34 on the last check Thursday.

