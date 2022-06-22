ñol

Triton Looks For New CFO As John Burns Intends To Retire

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 2:01 PM | 1 min read
  • Triton International Ltd TRTN Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Burns has decided to retire at the end of 2022, after more than 25 years with the company.
  • Burns will remain in his role until a successor is in place. Following his retirement, Burns will serve in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.
  • Chairman and CEO Brian Sondey said, "John has been an exceptional CFO for the past 13 years and has helped guide Triton through a period of strong growth and superior shareholder returns while building a talented and experienced finance team."
  • Triton has engaged Korn Ferry KFY to assist in the CFO search process, including internal and external candidates.
  • Price Action: TRTN shares are trading lower by 2.49% at $51.21 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

