Triton Looks For New CFO As John Burns Intends To Retire

- Triton International Ltd TRTN Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Burns has decided to retire at the end of 2022, after more than 25 years with the company.
- Burns will remain in his role until a successor is in place. Following his retirement, Burns will serve in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.
- Chairman and CEO Brian Sondey said, "John has been an exceptional CFO for the past 13 years and has helped guide Triton through a period of strong growth and superior shareholder returns while building a talented and experienced finance team."
- Triton has engaged Korn Ferry KFY to assist in the CFO search process, including internal and external candidates.
- Price Action: TRTN shares are trading lower by 2.49% at $51.21 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsManagement