Harsco JV Bags Multi-Year Service Contract From Kardemir Steel

Harsco Envıronmental and Tosyalı Holding, has entered into a new multi-year services contract with Kardemir Steel. Kardemir is a family-owned steel mill in İzmir, Turkey, producing long products and profiles at three separate facilities.

Kardemir is a new customer for Tosyali Harsco and a first contract in the Izmir area in Western Turkey.

"This Kardemir multi-year service contract is the product of Tosyali Harsco's performance in Turkey and unique offerings in the industry as a provider of environmental solutions and services," said Stéphane Boissinot, Director of Operations, Europe South, Eastern Europe, Turkey & SteelPhalt for Harsco Environmental.

Price Action: HSC shares are trading lower by 0.21% at $7.20 on the last check Wednesday.

