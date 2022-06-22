JX Luxventure Adopts $5M Stock Buyback Program; Inks $30M Sales Agreement

- JX Luxventure Ltd LLL Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $5 million shares.
- The funds for the repurchases under the program will be personally provided by the CEO, Sun Lei.
- The Board thinks the share buyback program will restore shareholder confidence in the company as the current market value is lower than its intrinsic value.
- The Board plans to review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.
- The company's subsidiary JX Hainan recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Hainan Douxing, a live stream content provider in China.
- According to the agreement, Hainan Douxing will sell JX Hainan cross-border merchandise worth up to $30 million on the live-stream E-commerce shows.
- Price Action: LLL shares are trading higher by 14.09% at $1.70 on the last check Wednesday.
