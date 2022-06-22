ñol

Why Mullen Automotive Shares Are Gaining Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 9:17 AM | 1 min read
  • Mullen Automotive Inc MULN has filed over 130 patents in 24 countries for Mullen FIVE EV Crossover program.
  • The patent applications are related to the design and styling of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, covering its exterior and interior design.
  • The patent applications include 19 U.S. design patent filings and 117 international design patent filings.
  • Mullen recently announced the U.S. test-drive tour for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, covering 19 cities across the U.S.
  • Price Action: MULN shares are trading higher by 12.50% at $1.71 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

