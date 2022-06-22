Why Mullen Automotive Shares Are Gaining Today

by

has filed over 130 patents in 24 countries for Mullen FIVE EV Crossover program. The patent applications are related to the design and styling of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, covering its exterior and interior design.

The patent applications include 19 U.S. design patent filings and 117 international design patent filings.

Mullen recently announced the U.S. test-drive tour for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, covering 19 cities across the U.S.

MULN shares are trading higher by 12.50% at $1.71 in premarket on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

