Why Quotient Stock Is Soaring Today

Quotient Ltd QTNT shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company issued guidance above analyst estimates.

Quotient announced that it has rescheduled its financial results to June 24. The company provided a preview of its results in accordance with the rescheduling.

Quotient said it expects product sales from its reagent business to be $9.8 million in the fourth quarter and $38.5 million for the full year. Average analyst estimates expect the company to report revenue of $8.17 million in the fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of conventional reagent products used for blood grouping within the global transfusion diagnostics market.

QTNT Price Action: Quotient has traded between $4.40 and 27 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 31.1% at 49 cents at time of publication.

