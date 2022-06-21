ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Vinco Ventures To Join Russell 3000 Index

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 2:25 PM | 1 min read
  • Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG is set to be included in the Russell 3000 Index.
  • The inclusion will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.
  • "It is a key time for us to reach the broader investment community," said CEO Lisa King.
  • FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
  • Price Action: BBIG shares are trading higher by 2.29% at $2.22 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall Cap