Vinco Ventures To Join Russell 3000 Index

Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG is set to be included in the Russell 3000 Index.

is set to be included in the Russell 3000 Index. The inclusion will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.

after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution. "It is a key time for us to reach the broader investment community," said CEO Lisa King.

FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Price Action: BBIG shares are trading higher by 2.29% at $2.22 on the last check Tuesday.

