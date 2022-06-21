Vinco Ventures To Join Russell 3000 Index

- Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG is set to be included in the Russell 3000 Index.
- The inclusion will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.
- "It is a key time for us to reach the broader investment community," said CEO Lisa King.
- FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
- Price Action: BBIG shares are trading higher by 2.29% at $2.22 on the last check Tuesday.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall Cap