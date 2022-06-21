Franchise Group Completes Sale Of Badcock Distribution Centers

- Franchise Group Inc FRG has completed the sale-leaseback of three W.S. Badcock Corporation distribution centers for about $150 million to affiliates of Oak Street Real Estate Capital.
- Franchise expects to complete the sale-leaseback of the corporate headquarters by Q2 end.
- CEO Brian Kahn said, "We are pleased to close the sale of the Badcock distribution centers and retire the balance of our acquisition term loan with the cash proceeds."
- Franchise held $149.6 million in cash and equivalents as of March 26, 2022.
- Price Action: FRG shares are trading higher by 1.11% at $35.51 on the last check Tuesday.
