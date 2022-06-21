ñol

Franchise Group Completes Sale Of Badcock Distribution Centers

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 2:12 PM | 1 min read
  • Franchise Group Inc FRG has completed the sale-leaseback of three W.S. Badcock Corporation distribution centers for about $150 million to affiliates of Oak Street Real Estate Capital.
  • Franchise expects to complete the sale-leaseback of the corporate headquarters by Q2 end.
  • CEO Brian Kahn said, "We are pleased to close the sale of the Badcock distribution centers and retire the balance of our acquisition term loan with the cash proceeds."
  • Franchise held $149.6 million in cash and equivalents as of March 26, 2022.
  • Price Action: FRG shares are trading higher by 1.11% at $35.51 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

