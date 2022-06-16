Elon Musk's Mom Accuses Media Outlet Of Creating 'Tesla FUD'

Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA coverage by Reuters received flak from ardent followers of the company, including its outspoken CEO Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk.

Maye Musk on Thursday agreed with a Twitter user's statement that "Reuters is hired to create Tesla FUD." Quoting the tweet, she said "for sure," adding that this wasn't nice.

See Also: Elon Musk's Twitter Meet 'Smart Move:' Analyst Lists Likely Questions At Event

Momma Musk had earlier this month turned the heat on Reuters, which carried contrasting stories on Musk's communication regarding job cuts at Tesla. The reports caused a steep drop in the company's stock price. She disclosed that she had reprimanded Reuters a few times and also raised a question as to who is paying the medium to be "anti-Tesla and anti-climate action."

Price Action: Tesla shares traded 3% lower at $677 in the premarket session on Thursday.

Photo by Elekes Andor on Wikimedia