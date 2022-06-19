ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Bought Bitcoin, Other Crypto On Influencer Advice? 'Black Swan' Author Has This Tip For You

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 19, 2022 6:08 PM | 2 min read
Bought Bitcoin, Other Crypto On Influencer Advice? 'Black Swan' Author Has This Tip For You

“Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb advised investors in Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies who followed recommendations from influencers to keep screenshots.

What Happened: Taleb said in a recent Tweet that Bitcoin will be a “gold mine” for lawyers. 

“When regulations are fuzzy, there is a lot of room for civil suits, as with the junk bond debacle (in addition to criminal ones, e.g. Milken).”

Taleb was referring to the financier Michael Milken who pleaded guilty to securities and reporting violations in 1989. Milken is known by the sobriquet “Junk Bond King.” He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and later obtained a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

Why It Matters: In the Twitter thread, Taleb advised investors who purchased cryptocurrencies based on explicit recommendations to keep screenshots.

The mathematical statistician and former options trader said due to high legal costs in the United States people “end up settling just to be able to move on.”

Taleb said basic finance training involves learning how to put disclaimers “left and right” when it comes to “precise investment recommendation.”

Last year, Kim Kardashian got called out by a United Kingdom regulator for promoting an Ethereum ETH/USD knockoff. However, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star did include a disclaimer in her social media post.

Read Next: Dogecoin Disaster? Lawsuit Accuses Elon Musk Of Crypto Pyramid Scheme

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinKim KardashianNassim Nicholas TalebCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets