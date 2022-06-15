ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Novozymes, AgroFresh Join Forces To Combat Post-Harvest Waste

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 1:05 PM | 1 min read
  • AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS has entered into a research and commercialization partnership with the biotech firm Novozymes to develop biological solutions to improve post-harvest food quality and minimize waste by fighting fungal pathogens. 
  • The products developed for post-harvest applications will benefit growers, retailers, and consumers and be environmentally safe.
  • AgroFresh will lead the commercialization of the new solutions for post-harvest applications in fruits, vegetables, and flowers.
  • Price Action: AGFS shares are trading higher by 1.86% at $1.64 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny Stocks