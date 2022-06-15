Novozymes, AgroFresh Join Forces To Combat Post-Harvest Waste

by

AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS has entered into a research and commercialization partnership with the biotech firm Novozymes to develop biological solutions to improve post-harvest food quality and minimize waste by fighting fungal pathogens.

AgroFresh will lead the commercialization of the new solutions for post-harvest applications in fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

AGFS shares are trading higher by 1.86% at $1.64 on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

