EverCommerce Shares Gain On Share Buyback Approval

SaaS solutions provider EverCommerce Inc's EVCM board approved a $50 million share repurchase program over the next six months.

EverCommerce held $105 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31 and generated $12.9 million in operating cash flow.

EverCommerce reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 36.9% year-on-year to $143.6 million. EPS loss was $(0.07).

Price Action: EVCM shares traded higher by 8.41% at $8.51 on the last check Wednesday.

