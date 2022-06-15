ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

EverCommerce Shares Gain On Share Buyback Approval

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 12:18 PM | 25 seconds read
  • SaaS solutions provider EverCommerce Inc's EVCM board approved a $50 million share repurchase program over the next six months.
  • EverCommerce held $105 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31 and generated $12.9 million in operating cash flow.
  • EverCommerce reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 36.9% year-on-year to $143.6 million. EPS loss was $(0.07).
  • Price Action: EVCM shares traded higher by 8.41% at $8.51 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsBuybacksSmall CapMoversTechTrading Ideas