Sono Motors Partners With Logistics Provider Rhenus - Read Why

Sono Group NV SEV has partnered with the Rhenus Group, a logistics service provider, on using smart solar technology in last-mile logistics.

has partnered with the Rhenus Group, a logistics service provider, on using smart solar technology in last-mile logistics. The cooperation aims to collect extensive solar data in real-world operations on the road to further optimize the potential of Sono Motors' solar technology for use on vans.

A Rhenus Group test vehicle will be equipped with irradiance sensors for the purpose and will be on the road for the next twelve months in Berlin, Brandenburg, and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

The flexible solar modules developed for integration into vehicle surfaces, along with Sono power electronics, enable use in low or indirect sunlight.

A fully integrated solar system for a van has the potential to achieve an output of up to an 8.8-kilowatt peak (kWp) with an area of under 54 sqm.

"The project with the Rhenus Group provides us with important data to further optimize our patented technology," said Jona Christians, CEO, and co-founder of Sono Motors.

Price Action: SEV shares closed higher by 5.61% at $3.01 on Tuesday.

