Sono Motors Partners With Logistics Provider Rhenus - Read Why

- Sono Group NV SEV has partnered with the Rhenus Group, a logistics service provider, on using smart solar technology in last-mile logistics.
- The cooperation aims to collect extensive solar data in real-world operations on the road to further optimize the potential of Sono Motors' solar technology for use on vans.
- A Rhenus Group test vehicle will be equipped with irradiance sensors for the purpose and will be on the road for the next twelve months in Berlin, Brandenburg, and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.
- The flexible solar modules developed for integration into vehicle surfaces, along with Sono power electronics, enable use in low or indirect sunlight.
- A fully integrated solar system for a van has the potential to achieve an output of up to an 8.8-kilowatt peak (kWp) with an area of under 54 sqm.
- "The project with the Rhenus Group provides us with important data to further optimize our patented technology," said Jona Christians, CEO, and co-founder of Sono Motors.
