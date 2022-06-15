ñol

Sono Motors Partners With Logistics Provider Rhenus - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 9:09 AM | 1 min read
  • Sono Group NV SEV has partnered with the Rhenus Group, a logistics service provider, on using smart solar technology in last-mile logistics.
  • The cooperation aims to collect extensive solar data in real-world operations on the road to further optimize the potential of Sono Motors' solar technology for use on vans.
  • A Rhenus Group test vehicle will be equipped with irradiance sensors for the purpose and will be on the road for the next twelve months in Berlin, Brandenburg, and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.
  • The flexible solar modules developed for integration into vehicle surfaces, along with Sono power electronics, enable use in low or indirect sunlight.
  • A fully integrated solar system for a van has the potential to achieve an output of up to an 8.8-kilowatt peak (kWp) with an area of under 54 sqm.
  • "The project with the Rhenus Group provides us with important data to further optimize our patented technology," said Jona Christians, CEO, and co-founder of Sono Motors.
  • Price Action: SEV shares closed higher by 5.61% at $3.01 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

