What's Going On With Cepton Shares Today

- Cepton, Inc CPTN, a provider of lidar-based solutions, looks to join the Russell 3000 index after the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective June 27, 2022.
- Jun Pei, Co-Founder, and CEO said, "At Cepton, our design philosophy and technology enabled us to win the largest ADAS series production award to date, and inclusion in the Russell indexes is another point of validation in our ongoing journey as a public company."
- Recently, Cepton reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 239% year-on-year to $1.5 million, missing the consensus of $1.6 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.11) missed the consensus loss of $(0.09).
- Price Action: CPTN, which closed higher by 37.14% at $1.44 on Tuesday, is trading down 18% at $1.18 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.