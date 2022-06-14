Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.

The NFIB small business optimism index for May is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index is expected to decline slightly to 93 in May from 93.2 in April.

The Producer Price Index for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are likely to increase 0.8% on the month in May after moderating to a 0.5% increase in the previous month.

The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

