Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 2:20 AM | 1 min read
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for May is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index is expected to decline slightly to 93 in May from 93.2 in April.
  • The Producer Price Index for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are likely to increase 0.8% on the month in May after moderating to a 0.5% increase in the previous month.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

