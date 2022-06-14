Tesla Lays Off Singapore Manager A Year After Hiring Him

Tesla Inc TSLA has let go of its country manager in Singapore just a year after the electric vehicle maker hired Christopher Bousigues for the position.

What Happened: Bousigues revealed in a LinkedIn post that his position had been eliminated.

“Tesla announced a 10% workforce reduction. My role was chosen to be eliminated as of today,” Bousigues wrote, adding that he was Tesla’s first country manager in Southeast Asia and established the business in Singapore.

Bousigues said his team in Singapore set up two showrooms, a service center and developed a network of seven superchargers across the island country.

Business Insider first reported the development.

See Also: Elon Musk Wants To Slash 10% Tesla Jobs, Freeze Hiring Worldwide Due To 'Super Bad Feeling:' Report

Why It Matters: Musk this month reportedly warned of job cuts at the electric vehicle company, telling employees that Tesla is "pause all hiring worldwide" and suggesting he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy.

Musk had said that he wanted to cut 10% of jobs at Tesla, although he later clarified that "total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat."

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 7.1% lower at $647.2 on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.