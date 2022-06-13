Capstone Bags Contract To Supply 1.2 MW Power Generation Solution To Illinois Gas Facility

by

distributor for the Midwest, New England, and Eastern Canada, Vergent Power Solutions, secured an order for a 1.2 megawatt (MW) energy system for a northern Illinois gas utility company at their natural gas facility. Financial terms were not disclosed. The new solution, which features two Capstone C600 Signature Series microturbines fueled by the facility's available high-pressure natural gas, will be the site's only source of electricity, providing standalone power around the clock.

"More and more, utilities are finding that Capstone microturbines are an ideal, cost-effective power solution, particularly where there is an existing on-site fuel source," said Darren Jamison, CEO of Capstone Green Energy.

Price Action: CGRN shares are trading lower by 1.59% at $3.04 on the last check Monday.

