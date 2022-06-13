Capstone Bags Contract To Supply 1.2 MW Power Generation Solution To Illinois Gas Facility

- Capstone Green Energy Corp's CGRN distributor for the Midwest, New England, and Eastern Canada, Vergent Power Solutions, secured an order for a 1.2 megawatt (MW) energy system for a northern Illinois gas utility company at their natural gas facility. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The new solution, which features two Capstone C600 Signature Series microturbines fueled by the facility's available high-pressure natural gas, will be the site's only source of electricity, providing standalone power around the clock.
- "More and more, utilities are finding that Capstone microturbines are an ideal, cost-effective power solution, particularly where there is an existing on-site fuel source," said Darren Jamison, CEO of Capstone Green Energy.
- Price Action: CGRN shares are trading lower by 1.59% at $3.04 on the last check Monday.
