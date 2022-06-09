IAA Opens New Branch In Bristol, UK

by

IAA, Inc. IAA has opened a state-of-the-art, full-service facility in Bristol, located in the southwest region of the U.K.

has opened a state-of-the-art, full-service facility in Bristol, located in the southwest region of the U.K. The Bristol site will significantly increase IAA's capacity and will enable the company to meet the growing needs of current and new customers.

"The new branch in Bristol is vital to our ongoing expansion in the UK. Our new strategically located, 22-acre investment – which is licensed by the Environmental Agency – will contribute significantly to our sustainability goals in the country by increasing efficiency and reducing miles driven," commented Tom Rumboll, U.K. Managing Director for IAA and CEO of subsidiary SYNETIQ.

Price Action: IAA shares are trading lower by 0.33% at $38.03 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews