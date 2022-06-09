IAA Opens New Branch In Bristol, UK

- IAA, Inc. IAA has opened a state-of-the-art, full-service facility in Bristol, located in the southwest region of the U.K.
- The Bristol site will significantly increase IAA's capacity and will enable the company to meet the growing needs of current and new customers.
- "The new branch in Bristol is vital to our ongoing expansion in the UK. Our new strategically located, 22-acre investment – which is licensed by the Environmental Agency – will contribute significantly to our sustainability goals in the country by increasing efficiency and reducing miles driven," commented Tom Rumboll, U.K. Managing Director for IAA and CEO of subsidiary SYNETIQ.
- Price Action: IAA shares are trading lower by 0.33% at $38.03 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.