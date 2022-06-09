ñol

JanOne Subsidiary Opens Three New Recycling Centers

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 12:34 PM | 1 min read
  • JanOne Inc. JAN subsidiary ARCA Recycling plans to open three new recycling centers in June and July to support growth in its recycling business.
  • The three new recycling centers are in Kent, Washington; Tulare, California; and Hainesport, New Jersey. Each region will benefit from new local jobs created by the centers.
  • These new recycling centers will support various ARCA services, including residential appliance recycling programs performed on behalf of major electric utilities, ENERGY STAR appliance replacement programs, and commercial client appliance recycling.
  • Also Read: Why JanOne Shares Are Skyrocketing Today
  • Price Action: JAN shares are trading higher by 6.63% at $4.03 on the last check Thursday.

