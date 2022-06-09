Why Maris-Tech Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of small-cap penny stock Maris-Tech Ltd. MTEK shares are trading higher after the company announced it has received a $300,000 purchase order from a leading Israeli defense company.

The purchase order refers to Maris-Tech's Opal platform, which is based on its advanced Jupiter AI platform.

"We have seen an increase in demand for our unique products and technologies over the past few months, resulting in new orders and partnerships," said Israel Bar, CEO of Maris-Tech.

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide.

Maris Tech Ltd. shares were trading about 7.3% higher at $1.50 per share on Thursday at the time of publication.