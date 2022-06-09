ñol

Poshmark To Join Russell 3000 Index

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 11:17 AM | 1 min read
  • Poshmark Inc POSH is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
  • The addition will become effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 3.
  • Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization.
  • FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
  • Price Action: POSH shares are trading lower by 2.01% at $11.68 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

