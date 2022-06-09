Poshmark To Join Russell 3000 Index

by

is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution. The addition will become effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 3.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization.

FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Price Action: POSH shares are trading lower by 2.01% at $11.68 on the last check Thursday.

