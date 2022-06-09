ñol

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 4:07 AM | 1 min read
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims increasing to 210,000 for the July 4 week from 200,000 in the previous week.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.


