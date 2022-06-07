Why AeroClean Technologies Stock Is Soaring

AeroClean Technologies Inc AERC shares are trading significantly higher Tuesday on continued momentum after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted clearance for the company's Pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.

AeroClean's Pūrgo device utilizes patented air purification technology and is proven to eliminate 99.99% of harmful airborne microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi and viruses, like COVID-19.

The patented technology uses hospital-grade HEPA filtration, as well as optimized germicidal UV irradiation to provide supplemental, localized air cleaning and enhanced ventilation.

AeroClean provides healthcare facilities, businesses, hospitality venues and government agencies with medical grade air purification and air sanitization technology.

See Also: Why Houston American Energy Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

AERC Price Action: AeroClean has a 52-week high of $117.35 and a 52-week low of $1.76.

The stock was up 167.6% at $12.71 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.