Popular stock picker Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest bought more shares in Nvidia Inc NVDA on Monday, the third time since its re-entry into the graphics chipmaker's stock late in May.

St. Petersburg, California-based Ark Invest scooped up 20,593 shares, estimated to be worth $3.86 million, in Nvidia on Monday.

Nvidia closed 0.35% higher at $187.86 on Monday and brought its year's losses to 37.6%.

Semiconductor stocks had a bullish run during the COVID-19 pandemic as the health crisis led to a surge in demand for gaming and entertainment in locked-down homes.

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia shares rose nearly five-fold between 2020 and the end of last year.

Ark Invest in November completely exited its position in the company, booking a profit.

The popular stock-picking firm owns shares in Nvidia via three of its six actively traded exchange funds: Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF.

The three ETFs held 598,496 shares, estimated to be worth $112 million, in Nvidia before Monday’s trade.