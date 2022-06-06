Fresh Vine Wine Partners With Independent Grocers Alliance - Read Why

by

has partnered with The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) and its Better Choices program. The partnership will educate independent retailers on meal preparations to pair Fresh Vine Wine as the Better Choice option.

The IGA has more than 8,000 grocery retailers worldwide under its ambit.

The program will develop a marketing campaign, aligning with the IGA Better Choices marketing position, highlighting the wine's quality and taste.

Fresh Vine Wine produces lower carb, lower sugar, and lower calorie premium wines in the U.S.

Price Action: VINE shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $2.70 on the last check Monday.

