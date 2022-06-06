ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Fresh Vine Wine Partners With Independent Grocers Alliance - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 12:06 PM | 1 min read
  • Fresh Vine Wine Inc VINE has partnered with The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) and its Better Choices program.
  • The partnership will educate independent retailers on meal preparations to pair Fresh Vine Wine as the Better Choice option.
  • The IGA has more than 8,000 grocery retailers worldwide under its ambit.
  • The program will develop a marketing campaign, aligning with the IGA Better Choices marketing position, highlighting the wine's quality and taste.
  • Fresh Vine Wine produces lower carb, lower sugar, and lower calorie premium wines in the U.S.
  • Price Action: VINE shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $2.70 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny Stocks