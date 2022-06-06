Fresh Vine Wine Partners With Independent Grocers Alliance - Read Why

- Fresh Vine Wine Inc VINE has partnered with The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) and its Better Choices program.
- The partnership will educate independent retailers on meal preparations to pair Fresh Vine Wine as the Better Choice option.
- The IGA has more than 8,000 grocery retailers worldwide under its ambit.
- The program will develop a marketing campaign, aligning with the IGA Better Choices marketing position, highlighting the wine's quality and taste.
- Fresh Vine Wine produces lower carb, lower sugar, and lower calorie premium wines in the U.S.
- Price Action: VINE shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $2.70 on the last check Monday.
