Edge Total Intelligence Enters $1M Credit Agreement

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. CTRL independent directors approved a credit letter agreement with Lotus Domaine III, L.P., an investment fund managed by a director of the company, for the advancement of a non-revolving term loan of up to $1 million, effective June 1, 2022.

The proceeds are to be advanced by way of drawdown notices in the minimum amount of $100,000.

The credit facility has a maturity date of May 31, 2025, and bears interest at the annual rate of 5%, payable quarterly.

The purpose of each drawdown will be stated on each drawdown notice.

Price Action: CTRL shares traded flat at C0.70 on TSXV on the last check Friday.

